Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) Shares Up 2.5%

Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) shares shot up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.28 and last traded at $3.27, 34,583 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 7% from the average session volume of 32,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.19.

The stock has a market capitalization of $28.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of -0.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.43.

Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.41 million for the quarter. Edesa Biotech had a negative net margin of 785.02% and a negative return on equity of 80.11%.

In related news, Director Der Velden Peter Van bought 140,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,524 shares in the company, valued at $27,276.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 66.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Edesa Biotech stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) by 59.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,073 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,320 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.33% of Edesa Biotech worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA)

Edesa Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and advancement of treatments for dermatological and gastrointestinal indications. Its lead product candidate is EB01, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory molecule to treat chronic allergic contact dermatitis. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

