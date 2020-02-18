eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Earns “Buy” Rating from SunTrust Banks

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at SunTrust Banks in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. They presently have a $200.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price suggests a potential upside of 55.45% from the company’s current price.

EHTH has been the topic of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of eHealth in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of eHealth from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of eHealth from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of eHealth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of eHealth from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. eHealth has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.60.

EHTH traded up $4.47 on Tuesday, hitting $128.66. 121,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 803,565. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 443.67 and a beta of 0.80. eHealth has a twelve month low of $49.19 and a twelve month high of $130.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

In other eHealth news, insider Robert S. Hurley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total value of $138,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Scott N. Flanders sold 89,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.37, for a total transaction of $10,121,446.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 122,500 shares of company stock valued at $13,440,919. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of eHealth in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of eHealth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 271.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of eHealth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

