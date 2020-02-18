Eidoo (EDO) Market Capitalization Tops $16.99 Million

Eidoo (CURRENCY:EDO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. One Eidoo token can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00002331 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Eidoo Hybrid Exchange, Ethfinex, OKEx and Binance. In the last seven days, Eidoo has traded down 8.1% against the dollar. Eidoo has a market capitalization of $16.99 million and approximately $505,958.00 worth of Eidoo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Eidoo

Eidoo launched on September 26th, 2017. Eidoo’s total supply is 88,282,123 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,947,678 tokens. The official website for Eidoo is eidoo.io . Eidoo’s official Twitter account is @eidoo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Eidoo is /r/eidooapp/

Eidoo Token Trading

Eidoo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, HitBTC, Eidoo Hybrid Exchange, Ethfinex and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eidoo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eidoo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Eidoo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

