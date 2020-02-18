Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp (NASDAQ:SOLO) Receives $5.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp (NASDAQ:SOLO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.67.

SOLO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

Get Electrameccanica Vehicles alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 1,650.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 19,800 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 6,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 1.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electrameccanica Vehicles stock opened at $2.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.18 and a 200 day moving average of $2.15. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $5.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 9.81 and a quick ratio of 9.45.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Company Profile

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, plans, develops, manufactures, and sells single person electric vehicles under the SOLO name for mass markets. It operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. The company also develops and manufactures high end custom built vehicles.

Read More: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Electrameccanica Vehicles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrameccanica Vehicles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.