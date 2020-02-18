Emerald Bay Energy (CVE:EBY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Emerald Bay Energy Inc. (CVE:EBY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 627000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 million and a P/E ratio of -0.38.

About Emerald Bay Energy (CVE:EBY)

Emerald Bay Energy Inc operates as an energy company with oil producing properties in Southwest Texas, as well as non-operated oil and natural gas interests in Central Alberta, Canada. It owns 50% working interests in the Wooden Horse and Nash Creek projects in Guadeloupe, Texas. The company also owns and operates various working interests in the HugoCellR, Cotulla, and MarPat partnerships.

