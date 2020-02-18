Emerald Crypto (EMD) Market Cap Reaches $192,504.00

Emerald Crypto (CURRENCY:EMD) traded down 9.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 18th. Emerald Crypto has a market cap of $192,504.00 and approximately $13.00 worth of Emerald Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Emerald Crypto coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Emerald Crypto has traded down 11.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 67.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000080 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000169 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Emerald Crypto Profile

Emerald Crypto (CRYPTO:EMD) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 16th, 2013. Emerald Crypto’s total supply is 19,117,129 coins. The official website for Emerald Crypto is www.emeraldcrypto.de . Emerald Crypto’s official Twitter account is @Emerald_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Emerald Crypto

Emerald Crypto can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emerald Crypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emerald Crypto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Emerald Crypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

