Emerald Expositions Events Inc (NYSE:EEX) to Issue $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Emerald Expositions Events Inc (NYSE:EEX) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th.

Emerald Expositions Events has raised its dividend by an average of 12.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Emerald Expositions Events has a dividend payout ratio of 34.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of EEX stock opened at $9.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $685.61 million, a P/E ratio of -13.52 and a beta of 0.69. Emerald Expositions Events has a 1-year low of $8.97 and a 1-year high of $14.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.03.

Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). The business had revenue of $44.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.14 million. Emerald Expositions Events had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a positive return on equity of 8.80%. Emerald Expositions Events’s revenue was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Emerald Expositions Events will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Emerald Expositions Events from $11.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Emerald Expositions Events from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.95.

Emerald Expositions Events Company Profile

Emerald Expositions Events, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including gift, home, and general merchandise; sports; design and construction; technology; jewelry; and others, such as photography, food, healthcare, industrials, and military.

