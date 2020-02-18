Empire State Realty Trust (ESRT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect Empire State Realty Trust to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:ESRT opened at $13.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.83 and a 200-day moving average of $13.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.24, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.74. Empire State Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $12.77 and a 52 week high of $16.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.01.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ESRT. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building.

