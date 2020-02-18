Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Price Target Increased to C$60.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) had its price target raised by research analysts at TD Securities from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 9.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a C$54.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, December 5th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Enbridge from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$56.00 price objective on Enbridge and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$57.36.

ENB traded down C$1.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$54.92. 2,793,283 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,272,199. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$53.68 and a 200 day moving average price of C$49.08. Enbridge has a 52-week low of C$43.02 and a 52-week high of C$57.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.40 billion and a PE ratio of 20.88.

In other news, Director Albert Monaco bought 6,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$51.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$334,160.78. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 872,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$44,550,037.40. Also, Senior Officer Byron Craig Neiles sold 5,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.18, for a total value of C$301,910.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,219,279.20. Insiders sold a total of 54,253 shares of company stock valued at $2,796,860 over the last quarter.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

