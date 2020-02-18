Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Endologix, Inc. develops, manufactures and markets products for the treatment of coronary and vascular diseases. A leader in the emerging field of vascular brachytherapy, Endologix, has developed a unique method for the delivery of radiation to prevent restenosis following the interventional treatment of atherosclerosis. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut Endologix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.17.

Shares of ELGX stock remained flat at $$0.85 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 292,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,890. The company has a market capitalization of $15.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Endologix has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $8.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.23.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Endologix by 1,395.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 722,419 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after acquiring an additional 674,103 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Endologix by 32.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 692,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,012,000 after acquiring an additional 170,316 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Endologix by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 246,936 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 124,894 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in Endologix by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,366,321 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,319,000 after acquiring an additional 94,327 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Endologix by 315.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 101,945 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 77,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Endologix Company Profile

Endologix, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally-invasive endovascular aneurysm repair (EVAR), including AFX (Anatomical Fixation) endovascular AAA system, which is a minimally invasive delivery system; VELA Proximal Endograft, which is designed for the treatment of proximal aortic neck anatomies with AFX; and the Ovation abdominal stent graft system.

