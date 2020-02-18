Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) Shares Sold by Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,342,436 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 261,655 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned approximately 2.86% of Enerplus worth $45,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc raised its position in Enerplus by 116.8% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,740,666 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $20,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,556 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Enerplus by 118.9% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 649,284 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,831,000 after buying an additional 352,718 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Enerplus by 31.6% in the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 1,367,688 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $10,227,000 after buying an additional 328,560 shares in the last quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the fourth quarter valued at $2,096,000. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 1,780,815 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $13,249,000 after buying an additional 223,213 shares during the period. 58.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enerplus stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.25. 87,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,617,213. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Enerplus Corp has a twelve month low of $4.88 and a twelve month high of $9.73. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.97 and a 200-day moving average of $6.48.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were paid a $0.0077 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.26%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enerplus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised Enerplus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Enerplus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.04.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

