Engagement Labs (CVE:EL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.03

Engagement Labs Inc (CVE:EL) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 49000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.03 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 million and a P/E ratio of -0.91.

Get Engagement Labs alerts:

Engagement Labs (CVE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.04 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Engagement Labs Inc will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Engagement Labs Inc provides intelligent data, analytics, and insights for marketers and organizations to track, measure, and benchmark the conversations happening around a brand or industry. The company offers TotalSocial, a platform to measure online and offline conversations in a single scoring system comprising TotalSocial SCORECARD for scores and metrics through an online portal; TotalSocial DIAGNOSTICS for dedicated account management; and TotalSocial PREDICT for modeling the impact on business.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Engagement Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engagement Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.