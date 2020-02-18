EnPro Industries (NPO) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect EnPro Industries to post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE NPO opened at $59.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.34 and its 200-day moving average is $65.39. EnPro Industries has a one year low of $55.43 and a one year high of $75.73.

NPO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised EnPro Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised EnPro Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered EnPro Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company's Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations.

