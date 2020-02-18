Enquest Plc (LON:ENQ) Receives GBX 26.80 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Enquest Plc (LON:ENQ) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 26.80 ($0.35).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ENQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Enquest from GBX 36 ($0.47) to GBX 40 ($0.53) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Enquest to a “sector performer” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 20 ($0.26) to GBX 24 ($0.32) in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Enquest to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 21 ($0.28) to GBX 40 ($0.53) in a report on Thursday, January 9th.

In related news, insider Amjad Bseisu purchased 156,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 18 ($0.24) per share, with a total value of £28,213.92 ($37,113.81).

Shares of ENQ stock traded down GBX 1.22 ($0.02) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 25.20 ($0.33). 2,881,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,310,000. The firm has a market cap of $429.38 million and a PE ratio of 2.93. Enquest has a 1 year low of GBX 15.26 ($0.20) and a 1 year high of GBX 30 ($0.39). The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 25.38 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 20.73.

About Enquest

EnQuest PLC, an oil and gas development and production company, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom Continental Shelf and Malaysia. The company operates through North Sea and Malaysia segments. It primarily holds interests in the Thistle/Deveron, Heather/Broom, the Dons area, Magnus, the Greater Kittiwake Area, Scolty/Crathes, and Alma/Galia; and in the Kraken development, and a non-operated interest in the Alba producing oil field, as well as the PM8/Seligi production sharing contract and the Tanjong Baram risk services contract in Malaysia.

