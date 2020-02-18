Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,065,084 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 91,449 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $58,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 19,449,175 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $547,688,000 after purchasing an additional 537,940 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,677,373 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $159,875,000 after purchasing an additional 292,156 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,491,505 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $98,321,000 after purchasing an additional 44,418 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 3,120,655 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $87,878,000 after purchasing an additional 8,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,904,362 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $81,697,000 after purchasing an additional 400,115 shares in the last quarter. 36.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EPD. ValuEngine upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.88.

In other news, Director Randa Duncan Williams bought 103,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.13 per share, for a total transaction of $2,897,390.00. Also, CEO Aj Teague bought 19,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.40 per share, for a total transaction of $500,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,765,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,849,110.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,350,496 shares of company stock worth $35,595,633. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EPD traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.88. The stock had a trading volume of 4,004,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,232,225. The company has a market capitalization of $56.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.67. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $25.04 and a 1 year high of $30.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.79%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

