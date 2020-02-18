ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on PLUS. ValuEngine upgraded ePlus from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ePlus from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Sidoti upgraded ePlus from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded ePlus from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $101.00.

Get ePlus alerts:

NASDAQ PLUS opened at $86.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 1.22. ePlus has a one year low of $67.00 and a one year high of $99.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $428.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.40 million. ePlus had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 4.58%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ePlus will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ePlus news, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 1,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total value of $111,379.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,026,212.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark P. Marron sold 1,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total value of $119,032.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,051 shares in the company, valued at $7,748,032.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,639 shares of company stock worth $752,694 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in ePlus by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 829 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in ePlus by 636.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ePlus by 809.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,209 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ePlus in the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of ePlus by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,108 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

About ePlus

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.