Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) CFO Robert Garechana Sells 14,579 Shares

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) CFO Robert Garechana sold 14,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $1,241,985.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Robert Garechana also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 4th, Robert Garechana sold 845 shares of Equity Residential stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total value of $70,473.00.

NYSE:EQR traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $86.27. 879,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,303,161. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.02. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $71.87 and a 52 week high of $89.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.45.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.12). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 35.93%. The firm had revenue of $683.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AXA lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 82,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,675,000 after buying an additional 10,869 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 129,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,479,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,209,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,657,000. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EQR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Zelman & Associates upgraded Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Equity Residential from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Equity Residential from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.16.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

