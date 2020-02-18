Ether Zero (ETZ) Price Reaches $0.0146

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. Ether Zero has a total market cap of $2.45 million and $249,212.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ether Zero coin can now be bought for about $0.0146 or 0.00000150 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, EXX, DigiFinex and Hotbit. During the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ether Zero alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $269.14 or 0.02766417 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00099013 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 46.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ether Zero Coin Profile

ETZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 209,940,994 coins and its circulating supply is 167,911,581 coins. The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org . Ether Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@etherzero . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ether Zero

Ether Zero can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, EXX, Cryptopia and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ether Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ether Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ether Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.