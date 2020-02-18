Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.77–0.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $260.3-262.3 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $257.68 million.Everbridge also updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to -0.39–0.38 EPS.

EVBG traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.84. 636,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,374. Everbridge has a 1 year low of $59.85 and a 1 year high of $104.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.03 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.57.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EVBG shares. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Everbridge from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $90.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everbridge from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $98.33.

In other Everbridge news, CAO Phillip E. Huff sold 762 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $65,913.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,914.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP James Totton sold 21,875 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.55, for a total transaction of $2,002,656.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 105,726 shares of company stock worth $8,956,957 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

