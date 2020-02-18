Evercore ISI Begins Coverage on FTS International (NYSE:FTSI)

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) in a report issued on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FTS International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded FTS International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded FTS International from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Capital One Financial downgraded FTS International from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded FTS International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FTS International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.46.

FTSI stock opened at $1.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.19. FTS International has a 52-week low of $0.48 and a 52-week high of $12.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.69.

FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $142.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.87 million. FTS International had a negative return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 9.39%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FTS International will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTSI. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTS International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $317,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of FTS International by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 298,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after buying an additional 94,153 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of FTS International by 174.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 81,955 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FTS International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTS International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,093,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

About FTS International

FTS International, Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. Its services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies (E&P), in shale and other unconventional resource formations. The company's wireline services primarily consist of setting plugs between hydraulic fracturing stages, creating perforations within hydraulic fracturing stages, and logging the characteristics of resource formations.

