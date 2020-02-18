Evercore ISI Begins Coverage on Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM)

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) in a research note released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on IRM. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine raised Iron Mountain from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Iron Mountain from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Iron Mountain has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.95.

IRM opened at $33.14 on Friday. Iron Mountain has a fifty-two week low of $29.28 and a fifty-two week high of $36.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.59 and a 200-day moving average of $32.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.83, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.53.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.32). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Iron Mountain will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.6185 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.47%. This is an increase from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.86%.

In related news, Director Jennifer Allerton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $164,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,232.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,655,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $646,523,000 after acquiring an additional 384,196 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,566,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,456,000 after acquiring an additional 580,058 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,208,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,493,000 after acquiring an additional 78,925 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,196,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,006,000 after acquiring an additional 37,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Iron Mountain by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,988,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,365,000 after buying an additional 39,080 shares during the period. 84.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

