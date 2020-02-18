Evercore ISI Initiates Coverage on Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL)

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BURL. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $239.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Nomura raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $229.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $226.33.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

BURL opened at $245.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $229.26 and its 200-day moving average is $207.54. Burlington Stores has a 1-year low of $136.30 and a 1-year high of $246.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28. The company has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.30.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.14. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 145.12%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Burlington Stores will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Fred Hand sold 21,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.92, for a total value of $4,830,847.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,991,973.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Thomas Kingsbury sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.20, for a total transaction of $5,605,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 166,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,412,702.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,874 shares of company stock valued at $21,767,465. 1.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 274.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 85.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.