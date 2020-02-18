Evercore ISI Initiates Coverage on Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL)

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BURL. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $239.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Nomura raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $229.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $226.33.
BURL opened at $245.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $229.26 and its 200-day moving average is $207.54. Burlington Stores has a 1-year low of $136.30 and a 1-year high of $246.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28. The company has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.30.
In related news, insider Fred Hand sold 21,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.92, for a total value of $4,830,847.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,991,973.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Thomas Kingsbury sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.20, for a total transaction of $5,605,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 166,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,412,702.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,874 shares of company stock valued at $21,767,465. 1.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 274.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 85.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter.
Burlington Stores Company Profile
Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.
