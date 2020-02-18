Evercore ISI Initiates Coverage on Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK)

Analysts at Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.36% from the company’s previous close.

MHK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.27.

MHK opened at $137.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $134.31 and a 200-day moving average of $130.48. The company has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.36. Mohawk Industries has a 1-year low of $108.93 and a 1-year high of $156.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.05. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.94, for a total value of $972,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MHK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 172.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,252,000 after purchasing an additional 111,552 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,292,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,943,000 after purchasing an additional 82,737 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 6,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 9,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 173,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,580,000 after purchasing an additional 15,611 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

