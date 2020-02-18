Evgen Pharma (LON:EVG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $4.01

Evgen Pharma PLC (LON:EVG) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.01 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.30 ($0.06), with a volume of 487295 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.75 ($0.06).

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Evgen Pharma in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 5.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 11.45.

Evgen Pharma (LON:EVG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The company reported GBX (1.43) (($0.02)) earnings per share for the quarter.

Evgen Pharma Company Profile (LON:EVG)

Evgen Pharma plc, a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on the treatment of cancer and neurological diseases. Its core technology is Sulforadex, which include synthetic and stabilized analogues of the naturally occurring compound sulforaphane. The company's lead product is SFX-01, a synthetic version of sulforaphane stabilised that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and subarachnoid haemorrhage, as well as in preclinical stage for multiple sclerosis and clinical stage to treat prostate cancer.

