Evoke Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Metlife were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MET. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Metlife in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Metlife in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Metlife in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Metlife in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Metlife by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 74.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Metlife stock opened at $52.28 on Tuesday. Metlife Inc has a fifty-two week low of $41.41 and a fifty-two week high of $53.28. The firm has a market cap of $48.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.58. Metlife had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $18.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Metlife Inc will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.81%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MET. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Metlife in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Metlife from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine raised Metlife from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Metlife currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.60.

In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 14,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $732,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,559,908. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Metlife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

