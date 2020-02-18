Evoke Wealth LLC Buys 1,754 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 2,923.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,814 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 153.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 431 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 72.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WYNN. Standpoint Research downgraded Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Cfra downgraded Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wolfe Research raised Wynn Resorts from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $157.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.25.

NASDAQ WYNN opened at $132.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 114.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1-year low of $102.03 and a 1-year high of $153.41.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The casino operator reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($1.53). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.26%.

In other news, CEO Matt Maddox sold 25,000 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total value of $3,004,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 368,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,304,477.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

