Evoke Wealth LLC Buys 3,095 Shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 121.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EQC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Equity Commonwealth by 4,303.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Equity Commonwealth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Equity Commonwealth by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Equity Commonwealth during the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Equity Commonwealth by 26.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Commonwealth alerts:

Shares of NYSE EQC opened at $33.29 on Tuesday. Equity Commonwealth has a one year low of $30.64 and a one year high of $34.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 75.91 and a quick ratio of 75.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.68 and a beta of 0.27.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). Equity Commonwealth had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 385.36%. The firm had revenue of $25.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

Equity Commonwealth Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, EQC's portfolio comprised 10 properties and 5.1 million square feet.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.