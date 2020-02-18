Evoke Wealth LLC Has $651,000 Stock Holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Evoke Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 37.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,566 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of United Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on United Technologies from $174.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on United Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $169.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.53.

Shares of UTX opened at $153.46 on Tuesday. United Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $121.48 and a 52-week high of $158.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $153.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.54. The firm has a market cap of $132.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.24.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $19.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that United Technologies Co. will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 35.59%.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

