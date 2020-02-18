Evoke Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 90.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CCI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays started coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.82.

Shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock opened at $165.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $69.01 billion, a PE ratio of 83.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 1 year low of $117.03 and a 1 year high of $166.40.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

