Evoke Wealth LLC Reduces Holdings in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

Evoke Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RDA Financial Network grew its stake in Welltower by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 17,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Welltower by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Welltower by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 31,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in Welltower by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Welltower by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on WELL. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James cut shares of Welltower to a “market weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.12.

Shares of WELL opened at $89.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.28. Welltower Inc has a fifty-two week low of $71.18 and a fifty-two week high of $93.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 8.07%. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.65%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

