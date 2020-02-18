Evoke Wealth LLC Trims Stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

Evoke Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) by 79.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,184 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 125,160 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,099,563 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $250,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456,002 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 11,115,648 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $145,393,000 after purchasing an additional 916,194 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,458,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $70,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,766 shares during the period. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 4,057,738 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,075,000 after purchasing an additional 349,688 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,370,275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $44,088,000 after purchasing an additional 208,144 shares during the period. 53.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ET shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Energy Transfer LP Unit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

ET stock opened at $12.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $33.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.90. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 52 week low of $10.84 and a 52 week high of $15.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.59%. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s payout ratio is 106.09%.

In other news, Director Richard D. Brannon acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,279,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 238,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,055,940.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP Unit Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

