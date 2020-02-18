Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) will report earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Evolent Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $0.01. Evolent Health reported earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Evolent Health will report full year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.65). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to $0.37. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Evolent Health.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EVH shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Evolent Health from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Evolent Health from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evolent Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.10.

Shares of NYSE EVH traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.46. The company had a trading volume of 591,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,349. Evolent Health has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $17.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $969.63 million, a PE ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

In other news, President Seth Blackley purchased 14,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.68 per share, for a total transaction of $98,523.32. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVH. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Evolent Health by 71.5% during the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 2,801,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,612 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Evolent Health by 62.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,002,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,789 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Evolent Health by 149.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,609,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,569,000 after acquiring an additional 964,723 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Evolent Health by 129.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,867,000 after acquiring an additional 677,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Evolent Health by 9.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,570,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,236,000 after acquiring an additional 548,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates as a managed services firm that supports health systems and physician organizations in migration toward value-based care and population health management.

