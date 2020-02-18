Exfo (NASDAQ:EXFO) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Exfo (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EXFO. Zacks Investment Research cut Exfo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. CIBC reissued a hold rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Exfo in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Exfo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exfo has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.88.

Get Exfo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EXFO opened at $4.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $230.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.11 and a beta of 1.24. Exfo has a 52-week low of $3.20 and a 52-week high of $4.97.

Exfo (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $73.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.25 million. Exfo had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 1.69%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exfo will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in Exfo in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Exfo by 33.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,350 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exfo in the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Exfo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $604,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Exfo by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 354,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. 10.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Exfo

EXFO Inc develops, manufactures, and markets smarter network test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for communications service providers, network equipment manufacturers, and Web-scale operators. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical power and loss testing, ORL tester, optical time domain reflectometry and iOLM, spectral testing, test function virtualization, and test reporting and automation products, as well as modular test platforms.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Exfo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exfo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.