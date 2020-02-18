EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley decreased their target price on EZCORP from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

EZPW stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.91. 313,188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 814,916. EZCORP has a twelve month low of $4.77 and a twelve month high of $11.25. The company has a market capitalization of $273.09 million, a P/E ratio of 37.77 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.48. The company has a current ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.06). EZCORP had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $222.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.17 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that EZCORP will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in EZCORP by 106.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 91,780 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 47,280 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in EZCORP by 40.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 168,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 48,121 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp lifted its stake in EZCORP by 17.1% during the third quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 98,169 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 14,369 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in EZCORP by 5.8% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 507,978 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 27,844 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in EZCORP by 6.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 168,387 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 10,129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

EZCORP Company Profile

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. It operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

