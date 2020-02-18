EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.00.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley decreased their target price on EZCORP from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.
EZPW stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.91. 313,188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 814,916. EZCORP has a twelve month low of $4.77 and a twelve month high of $11.25. The company has a market capitalization of $273.09 million, a P/E ratio of 37.77 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.48. The company has a current ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in EZCORP by 106.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 91,780 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 47,280 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in EZCORP by 40.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 168,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 48,121 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp lifted its stake in EZCORP by 17.1% during the third quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 98,169 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 14,369 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in EZCORP by 5.8% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 507,978 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 27,844 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in EZCORP by 6.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 168,387 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 10,129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.
EZCORP Company Profile
EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. It operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.
