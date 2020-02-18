Fagan Associates Inc. Purchases 4,991 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 31.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,957 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,991 shares during the quarter. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $2,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in Target by 161.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 261 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Retirement Network bought a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in Target during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $116.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.96. The company has a market cap of $59.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.57. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.03 and a fifty-two week high of $130.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. Target had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $18.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.98%.

In related news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $842,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total value of $277,882.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,596,675.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Target in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Target from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Target from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.14.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

