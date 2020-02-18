Fagan Associates Inc. Purchases 500 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Fagan Associates Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,635 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,483,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,334,304,000 after buying an additional 375,783 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,566,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $651,562,000 after buying an additional 129,405 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,550,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $649,671,000 after buying an additional 172,269 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,739,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $320,681,000 after buying an additional 106,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,113,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $253,263,000 after buying an additional 214,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $105.95 on Tuesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.65 and a 52-week high of $125.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 156.11%. The firm had revenue of $20.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.00%.

Several research firms have weighed in on UPS. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, GMP Securities upgraded shares of United Parcel Service to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.72.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

