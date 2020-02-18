Fagan Associates Inc. Raises Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Fagan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 68,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares during the quarter. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 19.5% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 87,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 44,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 24,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 26,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 145,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 13,094 shares during the last quarter. 73.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a $22.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medical Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.59.

NYSE:MPW opened at $24.08 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.23. The company has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 6.27, a current ratio of 9.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.83 and a 52 week high of $24.09.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $256.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.35 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 43.86%. The business’s revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, COO Emmett E. Mclean sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $2,084,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,003,415 shares in the company, valued at $20,911,168.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $102,096.00. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

