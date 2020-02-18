Fagan Associates Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Fagan Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $8,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,066,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,810,000 after buying an additional 202,378 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 1,012,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,930,000 after buying an additional 13,626 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 924,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,090,000 after purchasing an additional 66,453 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 732,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,302,000 after purchasing an additional 21,236 shares during the period. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 663,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,117,000 after purchasing an additional 8,567 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $80.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.89. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $65.65 and a 1 year high of $80.74.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

