Fagan Associates Inc. Sells 2,120 Shares of Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC)

Fagan Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,757 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock after selling 2,120 shares during the quarter. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 283.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 117.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 150.1% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,884 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CGC shares. MKM Partners reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Compass Point cut their target price on Canopy Growth from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised Canopy Growth from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Canopy Growth from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.56.

Shares of Canopy Growth stock opened at $22.13 on Tuesday. Canopy Growth Corp has a 1 year low of $13.81 and a 1 year high of $52.74. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 3.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 8.38 and a quick ratio of 7.04.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

