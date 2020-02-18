Ferguson plc (LON:FRAS) Insider Buys £19,689.84 in Stock

Ferguson plc (LON:FRAS) insider David Daly purchased 4,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 492 ($6.47) per share, for a total transaction of £19,689.84 ($25,900.87).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FRAS. Whitman Howard reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.92) price target on shares of Ferguson in a report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.63) price target on shares of Ferguson in a report on Monday, December 16th.

About Ferguson

Frasers Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, retails sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, and apparel through department stores, shops, and online in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through six segments: UK Sports Retail, Premium Lifestyle, House of Fraser Retail, European Sports Retail, Rest of World Retail, and Wholesale & Licensing.

