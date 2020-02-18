Ferguson plc (LON:FRAS) Insider Buys £19,689.84 in Stock

Ferguson plc (LON:FRAS) insider David Daly purchased 4,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 492 ($6.47) per share, for a total transaction of £19,689.84 ($25,900.87).
Several research firms have recently weighed in on FRAS. Whitman Howard reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.92) price target on shares of Ferguson in a report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.63) price target on shares of Ferguson in a report on Monday, December 16th.
About Ferguson
See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation
Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.