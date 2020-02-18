Fetch.ai Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $11.24 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $30.15 million and approximately $11.24 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Fetch.ai has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Fetch.ai token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0448 or 0.00000465 BTC on exchanges including Dcoin, Binance, BitMax and Bitrabbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00048581 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.78 or 0.00482235 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $609.98 or 0.06287528 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00067017 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00028202 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005263 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003447 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010299 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) is a token. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 673,761,341 tokens. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai . The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai . Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, BitMax, Coinall, Hotbit, Dcoin, BitAsset, Bitbns, Coinsuper, HitBTC, KuCoin, Bitrabbit, MXC, Korbit, WazirX, IDEX, BiKi and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

