Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) Shares Purchased by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,856,659 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,617 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $258,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,335 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 3.5% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 553 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 18,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,531,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 18,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,493,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,952 shares of company stock worth $5,351,755 in the last ninety days. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FIS opened at $157.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 12-month low of $104.73 and a 12-month high of $158.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.63.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s quarterly revenue was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FIS. ValuEngine raised shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price (up previously from $151.00) on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Information Servcs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.82.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

