Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) Stake Raised by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,808,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,160 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.46% of Fidelity National Information Servcs worth $390,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FIS. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Ironwood Financial llc bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 71.5% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 343 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FIS opened at $157.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a fifty-two week low of $104.73 and a fifty-two week high of $158.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $145.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.03. The stock has a market cap of $96.76 billion, a PE ratio of 165.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.63.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.96%.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 782 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total transaction of $107,094.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,091.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 18,086 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,712,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,493,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,952 shares of company stock worth $5,351,755. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $157.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Information Servcs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.82.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

