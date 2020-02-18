Financial Insights Inc. Acquires 768 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Financial Insights Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 31.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the quarter. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 38.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $234.01 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $169.27 and a 52 week high of $234.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.01.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

