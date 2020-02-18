Financial Insights Inc. Sells 1,002 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Financial Insights Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Financial Insights Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,585,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $230,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 67.0% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20.5% during the third quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $190.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $182.92 and a 200-day moving average of $168.70. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $143.94 and a 1-year high of $191.15.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

