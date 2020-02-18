Financial Insights Inc. Sells 204 Shares of BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP)

Financial Insights Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,389 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BHP. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 510,705 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,219,000 after purchasing an additional 45,955 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,898,513 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $93,749,000 after purchasing an additional 50,221 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,620,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 924 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BHP shares. ValuEngine raised BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector performer” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Investec cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. BHP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of NYSE BHP opened at $51.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.31. BHP Group Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $46.61 and a fifty-two week high of $59.02.

In other BHP Group news, insider Mackenzie Andrew 297,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

