Financial Insights Inc. Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,787,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,905,000 after acquiring an additional 102,007 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,231,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,601,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,060,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,464,000 after purchasing an additional 97,642 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 303.9% in the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 809,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,914,000 after purchasing an additional 608,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 731,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,493,000 after purchasing an additional 8,802 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $45.40 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.56. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $35.57 and a 1-year high of $45.41.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

