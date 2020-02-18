First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 304,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,354 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.27% of First American Financial worth $17,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAF. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in First American Financial by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First American Financial by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First American Financial by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of First American Financial by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC raised its stake in shares of First American Financial by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 7,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FAF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,495. First American Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $48.30 and a 1-year high of $66.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.16.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.45. First American Financial had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First American Financial Corp will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This is a boost from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 29.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FAF shares. ValuEngine raised shares of First American Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.86.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

