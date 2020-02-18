First Real Estate Investment Trust of NJ (OTCMKTS:FREVS) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $21.06

First Real Estate Investment Trust of NJ (OTCMKTS:FREVS)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.06 and traded as high as $25.00. First Real Estate Investment Trust of NJ shares last traded at $25.00, with a volume of 500 shares trading hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.35.

About First Real Estate Investment Trust of NJ (OTCMKTS:FREVS)

First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey is a publicly traded (over-the-counter – symbol FREVS.) REIT organized in 1961. It has approximately $392 million (historical cost basis) of assets. Its portfolio of residential and commercial properties extends from Eastern L.I. to Maryland, with the largest concentration in Northern New Jersey.

