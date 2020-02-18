First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY) Trading Down 2%

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY) fell 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $34.36 and last traded at $34.36, 326 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 60% from the average session volume of 813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.04.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.00 and its 200 day moving average is $34.07.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY) by 118.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,434 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,294 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 13.43% of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

